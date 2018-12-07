Joe Jonas knows that his brother Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are the real deal.

Coming from his brother's three-day wedding extravaganza, the DNCE frontman can't stop smiling from the family festivities. ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Joe at a J.C. Penny event this week in New York, where he described how perfect his baby brother and his new wife are for each other.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe expressed. "My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

Priyanka and Nick's celebrations were one for the books, but does it make Joe excited about his wedding to fiancee Sophie Turner?

"I am [so excited]," Joe shared. "You know, I didn't even think about it much to be honest because it was about them. This whole week, we just let the celebration be about Nick and Priyanka."

Earlier this week, Joe and Sophie clapped back and stood up for their sister-in-law after she dealt with accusations of being a scam artist. On Tuesday, an article published in New York Magazine’s The Cut questioned Priyanka's character and integrity. The article, which also declared that Nick had “married into a fraudulent relationship against his will,” has since been removed completely, however, the Bollywood star’s new family went into bat for her on social media.

"This is disgusting,” wrote Joe. “@TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next."

