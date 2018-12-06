Officially Mrs. Jonas!

Less than a week after tying the knot to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has changed her last name on Instagram. The former Quantico star now goes by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the social media platform. The actress has yet to change it on Twitter.

The IG name change comes just one day after the lovebirds made their first appearance as a married couple at Bumble's launch party in New Delhi, India.

Priyanka -- who is an investor in the app -- turned heads in a peach-colored ruffled dress by Ralph & Russo, still rocking the henna designs from her pre-wedding Mehendi party. Her husband, clad in a light gray suit, dark blue shirt and matching loafers, complemented her look perfectly.

Meanwhile, Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, couldn't help but gush over the newlyweds via Twitter. "Super Married!" he raved, sharing a photo of Nick and Priyanka from the Christian portion of their wedding. "Welcome to the Family @priyankachopra!!! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week."

As ET previously reported, Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, tied the knot over the weekend with multiple celebrations and ceremonies that embraced both Indian and Christian traditions.

Hear more from their fun-filled wedding weekend in the video below.

