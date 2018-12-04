Everything Priyanka Chopra Wore During Her Wedding Weekend

Are you keeping up with Priyanka Chopra?

The bride got hitched to Nick Jonas over the weekend in India and new photos from the ceremonies (yes, plural) via People and Hello! magazines have been released!

To catch you up on all the fashion moments from the actress, we've gathered all the bridal looks she wore for the festivities, from the stunning traditional Indian ensembles to the breathtaking custom Ralph Lauren gown with a dramatic 75-foot train.

Feast your eyes ahead.

Mehendi

The couple officially kicked off the highly anticipated weekend with the traditional Mehendi ceremony, part of the pre-wedding rituals when the henna tattoos are applied on the bride. Chopra brightened up the room in a multi-colored organdy ensemble and heirloom jewelry by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Sangeet

Another pre-wedding ritual, the Sangeet is a musical evening where the uniting families perform song and dance. The bride was radiant in a hand-embroidered silver-and-gold sari and diamond necklace by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Christian Ceremony

Officiated by Jonas' father, the Christian ceremony took place on Saturday. The bride wore a white wedding dress, custom designed by Ralph Lauren. The hand-beaded, hand-embroidered gown -- which took 1,826 hours to complete -- featured scalloped sleeves, romantic high-neck collar, 135 satin-covered buttons down the front and 2,380,000 mother-of-pearl sequins, topped off with a 75-foot-long tulle veil.

Eight words and phrases chosen by Chopra, including Jonas' full name, the wedding date and her parents' names, were hand-stitched into the embroidery and a piece of her mother-in-law's dress was also sewn into the dress. Jonas, the bridesmaids, groomsmen, parents, flower girls and ring bearer also wore Ralph Lauren.

Chopra's makeup artist Yumi Mori shared via Instagram the exact products she used to create the bride's soft, gorgeous look.

Hindu Wedding

As expected, the bride wore red for the traditional Hindu ceremony, custom made by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It took 3,270 hours to create the bridal lehenga ensemble, which brimmed with hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and Siam-red crystals. She adorned the ensemble with diamond, emerald and pearl jewelry. Jonas wore a hand-quilted silk sherwani, hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and chanderi tissue safa.

Reception

For the newlyweds' final celebration, Chopra wore a champagne-colored embellished lehenga outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock, accessorized with a diamond necklace, stacked bracelets, drop earrings and flowers in her hair. Jonas was dapper in a dark blue, velvet tux suit and bow tie.

