Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are loving married life!

The newlyweds, who tied the knot over the weekend, hosted guests for a reception in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. Jonas and Chopra stunned at the event, where they looked completely smitten with one another.

Chopra, 36, was glowing in a sparkling ivory lehenga for the occasion, which she accessorized with a diamond necklace, stacked bracelets and flowers in her hair. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old groom opted to wear a dark blue velvet tux for the event.

After entering their venue, Jonas and Chopra smiled for the cameras against a black backdrop featuring flowers and their initials. With a shot of them gazing lovingly into each other's eyes, it's immediately clear that the duo is feeling the love!

In addition to their shots together, the newlyweds posed with their families. In one pic, Jonas' parents and grandmother smile alongside Chopra's mother. Also in the family snap are Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and the groom's brother Joe Jonas, who's standing next to his fiancee, Sophie Turner. The in-laws look stunning together, with many sporting traditional Indian outfits.

Turner, 22, and her fiance, 29, also posed for a solo shot, where the Game of Thrones actress wowed in a light pink look. Her date, meanwhile, wore a blue suit jacket and pants, which he paired with a black T-shirt.

Chopra and Jonas were married in Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Saturday. Since then, the couple has shared many photos of their celebration. Watch the video below for more on the extravagant nuptials:

