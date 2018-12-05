Here come the newlyweds!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first official red carpet debut as a married couple on Wednesday at Bumble's launch party in New Delhi, India. Chopra is an investor of the app.

The lovebirds looked very chic as they posed closely for the cameras. The Quantico actress donned a peach-colored ruffled dress by Ralph & Russo, cinched with a chain belt. She accessorized with stacked bangles, a mini By Far white bag and nude lucite sandals. Jonas was dapper in a light gray suit, dark blue shirt and matching loafers.

The former Miss World continued to rock her gorgeous henna tattoos from the wedding on her hands and feet. Her hair was parted in the middle, streaked in bright red pigment, called kumkuma or vermilion. This is a Hindi tradition that symbolizes marriage.

Following a whirlwind romance, Chopra and Jonas tied the knot over the weekend with multiple celebrations and ceremonies that embraced both Indian and Christian traditions.

The bride wore custom Ralph Lauren, complete with a 75-foot-long veil, for the Christian ceremony, officiated by Jonas' dad, Paul.

For the Hindu ceremony, the brunette beauty dazzled in a bespoke red lehenga ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

