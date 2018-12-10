Slay, Beyoncé!

Over the weekend, the 37-year-old singer pulled out all the stops while attending and performing at a lavish wedding in Udaipur, India.

Queen Bey dazzled in a ruby red gown by KHOSLA JANI that featured gold and silver embellishments and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with nude fishnet stockings, a stunning gold headpiece, statement earrings and bangles, showing off the ensemble in a series of pics shared via Instagram.

Later in the night, Bey changed into two additional outfits -- a sparkly gold number and a beaded bodysuit -- to perform hits like "Naughty Girl," "Perfect" and Crazy in Love" for the bride and the groom, Isha Ambani and Anad Piramal.

But Beyoncé wasn't the only celebrity in attendance! Hilary Clinton, Deepika Padukone and newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also watched the lovebirds tie the knot. The wedding was hosted by the bride's father, Mukesh Ambani, who is reportedly the richest person in India, worth approximately $42 billion.

Chopra and Jonas seem to be loving married life. After a weekend full of various wedding activities earlier this month, the two have stepped out to a few public events as husband and wife.

See highlights from their stunning Indian wedding in the video below.

