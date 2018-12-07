Last weekend was was a celebratory one of love and family for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple enjoyed several days of wedding festivities in India, with multiple ceremonies and lots of tradition.

Speaking with DNA India about the occasion, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, opened up about the moments that stood out to her as a single mother after her husband, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013.

"It was an emotional moment for everyone. I broke into tears when I saw Priyanka dressed as a bride,” the proud mom said. "I had waited for this day all my life."

It was important to Madhu that the family follow Indian wedding traditions for the special occasion. The Quantico star had both a Christian ceremony and a Hindu one the next day.

"We followed all the rituals to the T. There were no shortcuts,” Madhu said. "I wanted an Indian shaadi for her and Priyanka knew that. She fulfilled my wish. It’s lovely to see the amount of love people have for her and Nick."

Madhu was also taken by the Christian ceremony, saying her daughter “looked like a princess” in her custom Ralph Lauren gown.

“I was at a loss for words,” she said. “I couldn’t control my emotions.”

Madhu is also taken with her new son-in-law, Nick Jonas.

"Nick’s family members are such lovely human beings. They were completely fine with the blend of cultures and Nick is immensely respectful and well-spoken,” she said. "He makes sure everyone around him is comfortable. He’s the best son-in-law one could ask for.”

As her daughter continues to shine in Hollywood after a successful career in India, Madhu noted, "I’m immensely proud of her. It’s majorly because she has done so well for herself and still continues to be so rooted.”

