Priyanka Chopra’s Vogue cover is here!

The 36-year-old actress and newlywed is a glowing goddess on her first cover for the American fashion magazine’s January edition.

Shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the former Quantico star stuns in a beige Tom Ford dress that features a deep V-neckline and gold-and-black printed belt. Chopra’s dark locks are swept in a casual updo and her makeup consists of shimmering gold eyeshadow, a bold brow, bronzer and a dark red lip.

Chopra’s cover is not only breathtaking, but she also made history by becoming the first Indian woman to grace the cover of American Vogue, according to the publication's former Communications Director.

Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, was a big fan of the cover, leaving two red hearts and a heart-eyed emoji and “wifey” on her Instagram post.

The first photos of the brunette beauty’s Vogue photoshoot were released last month, along with a joint feature where Chopra and Jonas detailed their love story for the first time.

Jonas, 26, recalled how he got down on one knee in front of Chopra the first time they met at last year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"I put my drink down, got on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” he told the magazine.

The couple wed last weekend, having a Christian wedding along with a traditional Indian ceremony to make their love official.

