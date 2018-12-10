Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding cake was out of this world.

The couple -- who tied the knot in India earlier this month -- wowed their guests with an elaborate seven-tier cake following their first ceremony.

Sandeep Khosla and Aditya Motwane, the pair’s wedding planners, told Peoplethat the cake was inspired by the art-deco vibes of the Jodhpur, India, venue, Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Blending “the classic with the eclectic,” the cake featured a “romantic visual of the couple on the crest.” The unbelievably detailed dessert featured gold columns, a mini chandelier and windows. It was so large that Jonas and Chopra cut into it with a sword-like knife as guests watched in awe.

On Sunday, Jonas took to Instagram to share a pic from the cake cutting. In the photo, Chopra and her groom giggle as they slice into the massive, ornate cake.

“One week ago today ❤️,” Jonas captioned the celebratory shot.

In another post over the weekend, Jonas showed off his and Chopra’s Ralph Lauren wedding looks. The designer, who also dressed the bride and groom’s families, certainly brought elegance and glamour to both wedding ceremonies.

While they were completely clothed in Ralph Lauren, Jonas and Chopra opted for Chopard accessories.

Earlier this month, ET’s Keltie Knight caught up with the groom’s brother, Joe Jonas, who described the wedding festivities as “so beautiful.”

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," the 29-year-old singer said. "My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

