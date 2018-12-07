Priyanka Chopra Shares New Wedding Photos With Nick Jonas' Family

Priyanka Chopra is sharing more of her wedding day with fans.

The Quantico actress took to Instagram on Friday to share two new photos from her wedding celebration with Nick Jonas at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, last week. First, she shared a snap of her and Jonas' families posing together after their Christian wedding, before then posting a shot of herself with her husband's family all decked out after their Indian ceremony.

"This is us. My family," Chopra captioned the slideshow, which included Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle, Joe Jonas and fiancee Sohpie Turner, Nick's little brother, Frankie, as well as his parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise.

Chopra's mom, Madhu, couldn't help but gush about her new son-in-law and his family in a recent interview with DNA India.

"Nick’s family members are such lovely human beings. They were completely fine with the blend of cultures and Nick is immensely respectful and well-spoken,” she said. "He makes sure everyone around him is comfortable. He’s the best son-in-law one could ask for.”

"We followed all the rituals to the T. There were no shortcuts,” Madhu she explained of how the couple honored Chopra's heritage. "I wanted an Indian shaadi for her and Priyanka knew that. She fulfilled my wish. It’s lovely to see the amount of love people have for her and Nick."

