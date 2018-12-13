Nick Jonas can already picture himself as a father.

The 26-year-old "Find You" crooner and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in India at the beginning of this month. While their romance has been a whirlwind for many, the pair knows that they want to spend the rest of their lives together and start a family one day.

During an interview with Spotify's The Rewind With Guy Raz, shared on Thursday, Jonas opened up about wanting to have kids someday.

"I definitely want to be a father someday," the singer expressed. "I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age."

"And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday," he added. He also reflected on his career, saying that he's in a "pinch me moment," is grateful for his fans and everyone who has supported him throughout the years.

The newlyweds are definitely enjoying their "marital bliss" and look more in love than ever. In the almost two weeks since they celebrated their love, the couple can't seem to stay out of the spotlight. This week, Jonas and Chopra attended billionaires Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in Mumbai, where they looked completely smitten with one another in a picture Chopra shared on Instagram.

Relive the twosome's three-day wedding celebrations in the video below.

