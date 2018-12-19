Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't stop celebrating their wedding.

The newlyweds flew back to India after spending time in New York City for their second reception on Wednesday at the JW Marriott in Mumbai. Chopra looked gorgeous as usual in a strapless blue-and-gold gown and a show-stopping diamond necklace, while Jonas kept it classic in a gray suit.

Chopra and Jonas have been celebrating their wedding all month and honoring both of their cultures. On Dec. 1, they held a Western wedding -- where the bride wore a gorgeous custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress -- then married again the next day at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur with an Indian ceremony.

Earlier this week, Nick was in NYC spending time with family. On Monday, he took in a New York Knicks game with brother Joe and his fiancee, Sophie Turner. Over the weekend, he also cuddled with his adorable nieces, 4-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina, whose parents are his brother, Kevin, and sister-in-law, Danielle.

"My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys," he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of them playing the piano together.

ET recently spoke with Joe and he shared why the couple is a "match made in heaven."

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe said. "My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

