Looks like Armie Hammer's family had a front-row seat at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding!

The actor was a guest on the Today show on Thursday, where he revealed that his 4-year-old daughter, Harper, played an important role during the couple's nuptials in India earlier this month.

"I couldn't go, because [I] was in Europe doing a press tour, but my wife and our daughter Harper went," said Hammer, who also shares 1-year-old son Ford with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers. "She was one of the flower girls in the wedding."

But it gets even better! Hammer continued on, revealing that he and his wife were actually with Jonas and Chopra during a very memorable time in their lives.

"We were there for Priyanka and Nick's first date," he shared. "We were sitting there, we kinda watched the two of them talking and we were like, 'Hey, see what's going on?' And now they're married!"

“She was one of the flower girls in the wedding,” @ArmieHammer says about his daughter being able to attend @NickJonas and @PriyankaChopra’s wedding pic.twitter.com/0mZEkaE1Eu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 13, 2018

Since tying the knot, Jonas and Chopra haven't been shy about expressing their love for one another with the public. The former Quantico star officially changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram shortly after the wedding and posted a sweet "marital bliss" pic to her page a few days later.

Speaking exclusively with ET last week, Jonas' brother Joe explained why the two are so perfect for each other.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," he gushed. "My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Look More in Love Than Ever at Wedding Celebration in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Wedding Photos With Nick Jonas' Family

Priyanka Chopra Changes Last Name on Instagram After Marrying Nick Jonas

Related Gallery