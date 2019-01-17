Mariah Carey isn’t interested in looking back!

The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to poke fun at the recent #10YearChallenge that’s gone viral on social media.

“I don’t get this 10-year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. *Picture taken at some point prior to today,” Carey quipped on Instagram with a photo of herself in a bikini top and robe while holding her dog.

The “challenge” has people sharing photos from 2009 and 2019 on social media to show the difference a decade makes.

Carey has always played coy with time passing, calling her birthdays “anniversaries” and never acknowledging her age.

Last March, Carey celebrated her “anniversary” in Disneyland, posting on Instagram, “Anniversary celebrations at the most festive place on earth!”

The “Hero” singer isn’t the only star to abstain from the challenge. Demi Lovato, Lisa Rinna, Billy Eichner, and more have all opted out of the online trend.

While Carey had a little fun on social media, she has not posted about her recent legal drama. Here’s more on the subject:

