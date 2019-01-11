Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are loving married life!

Following their extravagant wedding -- complete with two ceremonies and multiple receptions -- and a winter ski vacation with the whole Jonas clan, the newlyweds are currently soaking up some sun at the beach!

Jonas, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic and a video from the tropical vacation with Chopra, 36. In the video posted to his Instagram Story, a very smiley Jonas shows off his surroundings as his giggling, yellow bikini-clad wife swings nearby. The clip shines a light on the stunning, bright blue ocean water and nearby palm trees on what appears to be a private beach or island.

Instagram

Instagram

Jonas also shared a photo of himself and Chopra standing in front of a pool. Wearing a yellow suit, white undershirt, gold chain and white sneakers, Jonas looks dapper as he poses next to Chopra, who opted for a strapless floral dress and tan heels.

"Mr. & Mrs. Jonas," he captioned the shot.

When ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the "Jealous" singer earlier this month, he couldn't help but gush over his beautiful bride.

"It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key,” he said. "I’m blushing now!”

"My life is very good right now, very excited, lots of good things coming up,” he added. “It’s been a good year.”

