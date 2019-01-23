Priyanka Chopra's $50 Jeans Are the Pair You're Missing in Your Closet

Priyanka Chopra just wore your go-to mall brand.

The newlywed was spotted on Tuesday leaving a salon in Los Angeles, wearing a bright ensemble involving shades of light cream hues -- and it's making us ditch darks for winter!

Chopra, who has been rocking a new ombré 'do, donned a very affordable pair of jeans from American Eagle. The bleach wash is an unexpected choice but a fantastic alternative to the true blue denim we're often reaching for. The light wash, wide-leg design works well with her cream-colored fitted turtleneck, matching wool coat and coordinating tan suede slouch boots, offset with a classic black-and-white bag and sleek sunglasses.

Startraks Photo

Neutral, creamy tones are going strong this season and when worn together via various pieces, it always looks undeniably chic.

Shop the actress' exact jeans ahead, along with similar selects to channel her look from head to toe.

GET THE LOOK:

American Eagle

American Eagle Wide Leg Crop Jean in Beautiful Bleach Out $50

H&M

H&M Turtleneck Top $18

Mango

Mango Unstructured Virgin Wool Coat $300

Nordstrom

Bella Vita Karen II Knee High Slouch Boot $105

Shopbop

reTH Dallas Crossbody Bag $99

Le Specs

Le Specs Nero $119

For more celeb fashion, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

