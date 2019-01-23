Shopping

Priyanka Chopra's $50 Jeans Are the Pair You're Missing in Your Closet

By Amy Lee‍
Priyanka Chopra just wore your go-to mall brand. 

The newlywed was spotted on Tuesday leaving a salon in Los Angeles, wearing a bright ensemble involving shades of light cream hues -- and it's making us ditch darks for winter! 

Chopra, who has been rocking a new ombré 'do, donned a very affordable pair of jeans from American Eagle. The bleach wash is an unexpected choice but a fantastic alternative to the true blue denim we're often reaching for. The light wash, wide-leg design works well with her cream-colored fitted turtleneck, matching wool coat and coordinating tan suede slouch boots, offset with a classic black-and-white bag and sleek sunglasses. 

Priyanka Chopra in American Eagle jeans
Neutral, creamy tones are going strong this season and when worn together via various pieces, it always looks undeniably chic. 

Shop the actress' exact jeans ahead, along with similar selects to channel her look from head to toe. 

GET THE LOOK: 

American Eagle bleach wide-leg jean
American Eagle

American Eagle Wide Leg Crop Jean in Beautiful Bleach Out $50

H&M cream turtleneck top
H&M

H&M Turtleneck Top $18

Mango cream wool coat
Mango

Mango Unstructured Virgin Wool Coat $300

Bella Vita suede slouch boot
Nordstrom

Bella Vita Karen II Knee High Slouch Boot $105

reTH white leather bag
Shopbop

reTH Dallas Crossbody Bag $99

Le Specs nero sunglasses
Le Specs

Le Specs Nero $119

