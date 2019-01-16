Meghan Markle's $35 H&M Dress Is Still in Stock -- Shop Her Look Now!

Meghan Markle is no stranger to mixing high and low brands.

Although most of her looks are head-to-toe luxury designer, the Duchess of Sussex tends to sprinkle in a really affordable piece here and there, and on Wednesday, Markle gave us a chic, light beige monochrome ensemble, involving a $35 H&M dress.

During her solo visit to the animal charity Mayhew in North London, the 37-year-old expectant royal, who is six months pregnant, paired the soft, fitted mock-neck frock that accentuated her growing belly with a matching Armani wool coat and Paul Andrew slingback pumps.

Lucky for you mamas-to-be, Markle's exact dress is still available online, but we suggest you act fast before it sells out! Shop it below, along with similar selects to channel the duchess' outfit.

H&M Mama Fine-Knit Dress $35

Mango Masculine Structured Coat $130

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump $120

