Meghan Markle is updating her fans about the status of her pregnancy!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex greeted the crowds in Birkenhead, England, on Monday where, according to multiple royal reporters, she shared with a woman in the crowd that she is six months pregnant.

Meghan also told another woman that her due date is late April to early May.

Until now, the Duchess’ due date has been unknown as the original announcement of her pregnancy from Kensington Palace in October merely said that she was expecting her first child in the spring.

Another royal reporter says that Meghan told onlookers that she does not know whether they are having a boy or a girl as she wants it to be a surprise.

The last royal baby to be born was Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son, Prince Louis, who arrived on April 23, just weeks before Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in Windsor, England.

Meghan and Harry had a full day of events in Birkenhead, England, first visiting a commemorative statue before opening Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizens supermarket and community cafe.

