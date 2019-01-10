Meghan Markle is known for her impeccable style, but not everyone is a fan.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex visited members of the Smart Works team at St. Charles Hospital in London on Thursday, where she toured the facilities, as well as joked about how a woman rejected one of her handbags that she had donated.

“The last time I was here I suggested a purse and it was one that I had donated. And she didn’t like it!" Markle, 37, told Juliet Hughes-Hallett during the closet tours. "I was like, ‘Oh, OK.”’

“I thought it was great,” she added with a laugh.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex has visited Smart Works, one of the four organisations she will become Patron of. @SmartWorksHQ is a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into work and prepares them for interview. pic.twitter.com/rNRzLTuEJt — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) January 10, 2019

Smart Works, which helps women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed in job interviews, is one of the four organizations which Markle has become Royal Patron. The organization also helps outfit women with professional clothes for job interviews.

During her royal outing, the former Suits star took the time to greet members, listen to what they do, and spoke about the importance of helping other women.

"It’s not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land, but really being a part of each other’s success stories as women, right?” she told the group. “It’s not just hand-me-downs, it’s saying, ‘This is the blazer I wore that helped me win that interview'… So to know, as a woman coming in, that you have so many other women believing in you on all the next phases is the piece that makes it so special.”

Getty Images

Getty Images

Markle continues sharing her passion for the arts, access to education, and animal welfare through her work as a duchess. On Thursday morning, Kensington Palace announced that Markle, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, will also be working with The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Mayhew.

See more on Markle in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Dresses Women for Success While Showing Off Baby Bump

Meghan Markle Announces Royal Patronages for Arts, Education, Women and Animals

Meghan Markle Had a Going Away Party For Old Clothes Before She Was Rich

Related Gallery