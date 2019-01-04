Out with the old, in with the new!

Long before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle always had an eye for fashion. While she loved shopping at stores like Zara back in the day, she knew the fashion brands she'd wear once she was making more money as an actress would change tremendously.

The former Suits star was so ready for a new wardrobe, in fact, that she reportedly threw a going away party for her clothes at the time.

"[The celebration was] unofficially billed as a 'Sayonara Zara' party," a Hollywood source told Vanity Fair, who also reports that Meghan gave away the lower-priced clothes in her closet to her guests.

Now, the 37-year-old royal -- who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry -- has traded in items from Zara for designers like Givenchy, who created her stunning wedding dress. Meghan also sported a look from the brand at the 2018 British Fashion Awards, giving fans a peek at her baby bump in a gorgeous black one-shoulder gown.

Other recent fashion favorites include Prada, Stella McCartney and Brandon Maxwell. Click through the slideshow below to see every look from Meghan's maternity style:

