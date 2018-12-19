The dress Meghan Markle wore to Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas lunch definitely looked familiar.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex was spotted arriving at the family get-together on Wednesday wearing a floral Erdem frock that featured a high ruffled neckline and sheer long sleeves. Bot royal and Markle fans were quick to notice that this wasn't the first time that the former Suits actress had worn the dress.

The ensemble was one that the 37-year-old duchess had previously worn almost three years ago during a January 2016 segment on the Today show. During Markle's appearance, she sat down with host Savannah Guthrie to chat about winter fashion trends. For the morning talk show, Markle paired the dress with black stockings and black pointed-toe heels.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Today

This isn't the first time that Markle has re-worn pieces from her collection. Earlier this year, she shopped her own closet, wearing a pale pink trench dress by NONIE. During her royal tour in Australia, she was also frequently spotted in a beige Martin Grant trench coat.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Getty Images

Markle, and her burgeoning baby bump, have been making several royal appearances these past couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, the expectant mother stopped by the Royal Variety residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House in Twickenham, England. Her belly was on full display as she arrived at the facility in a light, floral midi Brock Collection dress with cap sleeves, a chic gray Soia and Kyo coat and taupe heels.

See more in the video below.

