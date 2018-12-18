Meghan Markle is glowing!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex stopped by the Royal Variety residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House in Twickenham, England, on Tuesday where she chatted with residents. The charity that runs the house "assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times," Kensington Palace shared in a tweet on Monday.

Meghan was stunning as she arrived at the facility in a light, floral midi Brock Collection dress with cap sleeves, a chic gray Soia and Kyo coat and taupe heels. The Duchess wore her hair up in a bun and accessorized with a blush clutch. This was the Duchess' last engagement before Christmas, and her baby bump -- which she was often seen cradling -- was on full display in the figure-hugging dress.

Kensington Palace took to Twitter following Meghan's entrance to share sweet videos of her chatting with residents. In both short clips, Meghan can be heard saying, "Oh fantastic!" in response to the conversations she was having.

The Duchess of Sussex is this morning visiting the @RoyalVariety residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House in Twickenham. pic.twitter.com/rPesKU8ctB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2018

The @RoyalVariety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. pic.twitter.com/Ewr8WsTOkp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2018

While at Brinsworth house, Meghan was seen telling one resident that she's "very good" and joking that she's "very pregnant" in a video posted to Twitter by journalist Simon Perry.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she’s “very good” . . . very pregnant” as she meets a resident of Brinsworth House (📹 @RoyalReporter ) pic.twitter.com/5F6p2mRvhm — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

Meghan also chatted with Richard O'Sullivan, a resident who starred in 70s TV sitcoms Man About the House and Robin's Nest. In a video captured by royal reporter Richard Palmer, Meghan can be heard asking, "Do you miss it?" in regards to O'Sullivan's TV career. The 74-year-old actor quickly answers, "No," eliciting giggles from Meghan.

Meghan meeting Richard O’Sullivan, star of 1970s television sitcoms Man About the House and Robin’s Nest pic.twitter.com/26MgEZYq64 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 18, 2018

Palmer also captured more videos of the former Suits star chatting with residents and employees, looking at past Royal Variety performance programs and standing by during a Christmas singalong.

Meghan meets residents at Brinsworth House pic.twitter.com/l7ORlSlrSy — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 18, 2018

Meghan looking at old Royal Variety Performance programmes pic.twitter.com/7N2vvnrxhW — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 18, 2018

Before she left, Meghan got in the Christmas spirit by helping to decorate some festive artwork. The Duchess even signed a paper ornament, "Merry Christmas. Love, Meghan."

The Duchess joins residents decorating Christmas cards at Brinsworth House 🎄



Established in 1850, the residential home accommodates up to 36 residents who are cared for by a dedicated team of nurses and care assistants. pic.twitter.com/BdjgBynUGc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2018

Meghan helped decorate this Christmas art work. Her bauble-shaped decoration is in red pic.twitter.com/jeZPx9dyzq — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 18, 2018

Meghan's visit to the nursing home isn't the only way she's getting into the Christmas spirit! Last week she and her husband, Prince Harry, released their first holiday card as a married couple. The card featured a stunning black-and-white image from the couple's wedding reception. With their backs to the camera and fireworks going off in the distance, it's certainly a moment to remember!

Despite rumors of tension between Harry and Meghan with Prince William and Kate Middleton, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that the fab four will spend Christmas together.

"The four of them will be at Sandringham for Christmas Day, hosted by the queen, but of course, the queen and her family, perhaps, in many ways, is no different than other families -- there are feuds, there are rifts," Nicholl said. "For Christmas Day at least, William and Harry are going to have to bury the hatchet, put a few wobbles behind them. It's not like they're not talking --they're still incredibly close as brothers -- [but] there have been fallouts, there has been tension.

"Christmas is a good time for goodwill and forgiveness, so let's hope we see the princes do just that," she added.

Once Christmas passes, Meghan and Harry will likely focus on their soon-to-be bundle of joy! Nicholl tells ET that, following the birth of their baby, Harry and Meghan could be heading for the U.S. and Canada for a possible Fall 2019 tour that's in the "very early" stages of planning.

