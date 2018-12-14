Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reminding their fans of a very special day with their holiday card!

On Friday, Kensington Palace released the photo for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first holiday card as husband and wife. The black-and-white image was taken from Meghan and Harry's May wedding reception, and shows the newlyweds staring out at fireworks going off.

Harry's arm circles Meghan's mostly bare back, while the bride reaches around to grab her new husband's other hand. With Meghan in her stunning Stella McCartney gown and Harry in a dapper, classic tuxedo, the romance of the pic can't be overstated!

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their wedding reception at Frogmore House on 19th May," Kensington Palace captioned the Instagram post. "The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year."

Also on Friday, Kensington Palace released Prince William and Kate Middleton's family holiday card. In the casual shot, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lounge on a tree branch with their three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The holiday photos come in the midst of rumors that there's tension between the royal couples. However, ET's royal expert Katie Nicholl says that any feud between the brothers and their wives will not effect Christmas.

"The four of them will be at Sandringham for Christmas Day hosted by the Queen," Nicholl tells ET. "But of course the Queen and her family, perhaps in many ways no different that other families, there are feuds, there are rifts."

"For Christmas day at least, William and Harry are going to have to bury the hatchet, put a few wobbles behind them. It's not like they're not talking, they're still incredibly close as brothers. There have been fall outs, there has been tension," Nicholl continues. "Christmas is a good time for good will and forgiveness so let's hope we see the princes do just that."

