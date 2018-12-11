Like most siblings, Prince Harry and Prince William don't always see eye to eye.

A royal source tells ET that "tension does still exist" between the two after the Duke of Cambridge originally voiced his "concerns" about Meghan Markle when she first started dating his brother.

According to our source, the conversation didn't go over well with Harry, and they still have "not mended completely."

"Other members of the royal family also expressed their unease about their relationship," adds the source, "but Harry was steadfast and absolutely besotted with Meghan."

Despite being at odds with his brother, it's an exciting time for Harry, as he and Meghan are expecting their first child together. The two will be moving out of Kensington Palace and taking up residence at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

And Meghan and Harry plan to spend as much time as possible in the countryside when they're not required to be in London for royal obligations. The lovebirds hope the move -- which will slightly distance them from Prince William and Kate Middleton -- will alleviate some pressure from the paparazzi as they prepare for the arrival of their baby.

"The move to Windsor will allow them to raise their children away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi," the source explains. "Naturally, Harry doesn't want to live in his brother's shadow for the rest of his life. Their lives are also moving in different directions as William prepares to be king one day."

An additional source told ET last month that "tension" between Harry and William was not the reason for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move.

"Meghan and Harry love the country and their current home at Nottingham Cottage was too small with their expanding family," the source said at the time. "The new property will have 10 bedrooms and a nursery as Meghan and Harry grow their family and plenty of room for Meghan's mother, Doria [Ragland], to spend time with them."

Hear more on the royals in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's 'Direct Approach' Has Raised Eyebrows Among Royal Household

How Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol With Her Fashion Awards Glam

Meghan Markle Cradles Baby Bump as She Honors Her Wedding Dress Designer

Related Gallery