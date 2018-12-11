Meghan Markle is continuing to do things her own way.

A source tells ET that the Duchess of Sussex has recently "raised eyebrows" among staff for her "rather direct approach" to life in the royal spotlight, a method that doesn't necessarily "sit well" with the "more refined British."

"Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan don't always agree," the source says, adding that, like in any family, there have been plenty of ups and downs in the Windsor household.

However, reports alleging that Meghan is difficult to work with are untrue. Over the weekend, an article published in U.K.'s The Sunday Times claimed that Meghan was losing another key member of her Kensington Palace staff -- private secretary Samantha Cohen, who has worked with the royal family for 17 years.

"[Meghan's] assistant, Melissa Touabti, did leave recently, but reports [that claim] there has been an exodus of other staff is wide off the mark," says ET's royal source. "She has many loyal aides that enjoy working with her and are impressed by her commitment to humanitarian initiatives and her openness to learning from seasoned courtiers and Palace staff about royal protocol."

Since officially becoming a royal in May after tying the knot with Prince Harry, Meghan has certainly been marching to the beat of her own drum. The former Suits star, who is expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex, has broken royal protocol several times over the past few months.

Just this week, for example, Meghan made headlines for sporting black nail polish at the 2018 British Fashion Awards in London, England.

While many royal fans couldn't take their eyes off her adorable baby bump, others couldn't help but notice her dark, glossy manicure. Members of the royal family typically stay away from dark polish but are encouraged to wear light hues, like nude or baby pink.

