Meghan Markle's Instagram Account Was Just Mysteriously Reactivated

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it social media moment, Meghan Markle’s Instagram account was briefly reactivated on Tuesday.

Markle’s account was shut down ahead of her joining the royal family, but according to Cosmopolitan, the page was active again for a brief period.

However, fans shouldn’t get too excited -- the account promptly went dead again and royal reporter Omid Scobie claimed the whole thing was a “system glitch.”

While Princess Eugenie has an account chronicling her royal duties, not having personal social media accounts is one of the many sacrifices Markle was expected to make ahead of her May nuptials to Prince Harry.

However, the former Suits star is no stranger to breaking royal customs.

She and Harry are frequently, and adorably, snapped showing PDA, unlike other royal couples.

The Duchess of Sussex also recently wore dark nail polish to an awards ceremony in London, England -- another royal no-no.

Let’s hope a return to Instagram is next!



