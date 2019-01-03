Feeling the holiday blues?

Don't you fret because your favorite stores and brands are having the biggest sales right now to kick off the new year. From Zara to Barneys, affordable retailers and designer destinations are flooded with deals you just can't pass up. Need a new coat for winter? Ready to take the plunge and purchase that Chloe bag you've been eyeing for months?

Browse through our selects of the best sales worth taking advantage of for a stylish 2019, including Meghan Markle's exact burgundy coat!

Club Monaco

Club Monaco

Daylina Coat $460, Sale $349 with extra 30% off

Club Monaco

Alessia Corduroy Pant $150, Sale $99 with extra 30% off

Club Monaco

Delaynee Mule $295, Sale $239 with extra 30% off

Zara

Zara

Faux Fur Coat $129, Sale $90

Zara

Animal Print Dress $70, Sale $30

Zara

High Heeled Leather Boots $199, Sale $100

& Other Stories

& Other Stories

High Neck Sweater $65, Sale $41

& Other Stories

Belted Plaid Blazer $129, Sale $90

& Other Stories

Floral Velour Wrap Dress $99, Sale $59

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter

Ganni Julliard Striped Mohair and Wool-Blend Sweater $440, Sale $264

Net-A-Porter

By Far Carrie Metallic Leather Slingback Sandals $385, Sale $193

Net-A-Porter

Chloe Drew Bijou Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag $1950, Sale $1170

Intermix

Intermix

Cult Gaia Kennedy Carnation Hoops $88, Sale $39

Intermix

Proenza Schouler PSWL Drawstring Denim Jacket $575, Sale $239

Intermix

Adeam Gingham Asymmetrical Midi Skirt $635, Sale $309

Mango

Mango

Chunky-Knit Sweater $70, Sale $42

Mango

Decorative Seam Flared Jeans $80, Sale $40

Mango

Geometric Mini Bag $70, Sale $50

J.Crew

J.Crew

Funnelneck Striped Shirt $68, Sale $35 with extra 40% off with code BIGSALE

J.Crew

Universal Standard for J.Crew Double-Faced Coat $325, Sale $272 with extra 40% off with code BIGSALE

J.Crew

Ribbed Beanie with Faux-Fur Pom-Pom $40, $33 with extra 40% off with code BIGSALE

Madewell

Madewell

Surplus Jacket $118, Sale $98 with extra 40% off with code GOBIG

Madewell

Madewell x Veja Esplar Low Sneakers in Star-Embroidered Gold Leather $130, Sale $100 with extra 40% off with code GOBIG

Madewell

Cali Demi-Boot Jeans in Comfort Stretch: Eco Edition $115, $70 with extra 40% off with code GOBIG

Aritzia

Aritzia

Babaton Maxwell Dress $148, Sale $60

Aritzia

Wilfred Free Marilyn Sweater $138, Sale $125

Aritzia

Babaton Sadiki Pant $145, Sale $99

Barneys New York

Barneys New York

Robert Rodriguez Zebra-Print Georgette Blouse $345, Sale $89

Barneys New York

Helmut Lang Draped Satin Top $395, Sale $99

Barneys New York

Loeffler Randall Celeste Knotted Velvet Sandals $350, Sale $139

ASOS

ASOS

Urban Bliss Plus Cable Knit Roll Neck with Tassel Detail $45, Sale $18

ASOS

New Look Padded Jacket in Color Block $64, Sale $51

ASOS

Nobody's Child Midi Skirt with Front Splits in Polka Dot $40, Sale $16

