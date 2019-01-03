Meghan Markle's Burgundy Coat Is On Sale (Among Other Amazing Fashion Deals!)
Feeling the holiday blues?
Don't you fret because your favorite stores and brands are having the biggest sales right now to kick off the new year. From Zara to Barneys, affordable retailers and designer destinations are flooded with deals you just can't pass up. Need a new coat for winter? Ready to take the plunge and purchase that Chloe bag you've been eyeing for months?
Browse through our selects of the best sales worth taking advantage of for a stylish 2019, including Meghan Markle's exact burgundy coat!
Club Monaco
Daylina Coat $460, Sale $349 with extra 30% off
Alessia Corduroy Pant $150, Sale $99 with extra 30% off
Delaynee Mule $295, Sale $239 with extra 30% off
Zara
Faux Fur Coat $129, Sale $90
Animal Print Dress $70, Sale $30
High Heeled Leather Boots $199, Sale $100
& Other Stories
High Neck Sweater $65, Sale $41
Belted Plaid Blazer $129, Sale $90
Floral Velour Wrap Dress $99, Sale $59
Net-A-Porter
Ganni Julliard Striped Mohair and Wool-Blend Sweater $440, Sale $264
By Far Carrie Metallic Leather Slingback Sandals $385, Sale $193
Chloe Drew Bijou Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag $1950, Sale $1170
Intermix
Cult Gaia Kennedy Carnation Hoops $88, Sale $39
Proenza Schouler PSWL Drawstring Denim Jacket $575, Sale $239
Adeam Gingham Asymmetrical Midi Skirt $635, Sale $309
Mango
Chunky-Knit Sweater $70, Sale $42
Decorative Seam Flared Jeans $80, Sale $40
Geometric Mini Bag $70, Sale $50
J.Crew
Funnelneck Striped Shirt $68, Sale $35 with extra 40% off with code BIGSALE
Universal Standard for J.Crew Double-Faced Coat $325, Sale $272 with extra 40% off with code BIGSALE
Ribbed Beanie with Faux-Fur Pom-Pom $40, $33 with extra 40% off with code BIGSALE
Madewell
Surplus Jacket $118, Sale $98 with extra 40% off with code GOBIG
Madewell x Veja Esplar Low Sneakers in Star-Embroidered Gold Leather $130, Sale $100 with extra 40% off with code GOBIG
Cali Demi-Boot Jeans in Comfort Stretch: Eco Edition $115, $70 with extra 40% off with code GOBIG
Aritzia
Babaton Maxwell Dress $148, Sale $60
Wilfred Free Marilyn Sweater $138, Sale $125
Babaton Sadiki Pant $145, Sale $99
Barneys New York
Robert Rodriguez Zebra-Print Georgette Blouse $345, Sale $89
Helmut Lang Draped Satin Top $395, Sale $99
Loeffler Randall Celeste Knotted Velvet Sandals $350, Sale $139
ASOS
Urban Bliss Plus Cable Knit Roll Neck with Tassel Detail $45, Sale $18
New Look Padded Jacket in Color Block $64, Sale $51
Nobody's Child Midi Skirt with Front Splits in Polka Dot $40, Sale $16
