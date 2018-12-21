These Celebs Prove Winter Outfits Aren't Boring -- Shop Their Looks!

Winter outfits can often be synonymous with dull.

Yes, layers are fun to pile on but when the reality of cold weather strikes, it's easy to gravitate toward the same coat, sweater and boots day after day.

Make dressing in the morning exciting again by seeking inspiration from celebs for new outfit ideas. Reintroduce bright colors and unexpectedly combine contrasting pieces by copying the ensembles of Sandra Bullock, Kendall Jenner and more to elevate your looks to wear into the new year, in addition to the glitzy holiday party getups.

Shop our picks here to channel the stylish stars who are slaying this season.

Sandra Bullock

The Bird Box actress' bold yellow faux fur coat by Apparis is a great way to brighten up without sacrificing warmth. Pair with a printed long-sleeve, high-neck midi dress and slouchy over-the-knee boots.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Shopbop

Apparis Sophie Faux Fur Coat $295

Boden

Boden Rosa Jersey Midi Dress $130, Sale $65

Zara

Zara Soft Leather High Heeled Boots $279

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo does winter white like no one else, but we equally love camel on her. Cop her look starting with a beret on top, followed by a cozy cropped jacket, pencil skirt and matching knee-high boots for a chic, monochromatic result.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Halogen Wool Blend Beret $29

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Cropped Teddy Jacket $89

Lulus

Lulus Doing My Thing Camel Corduroy Trumpet Hem Midi Skirt $39

Zappos

Sam Edelman Hai Boots $200

Kendall Jenner

Make use of the cami you haven't worn since summer by layering a slim turtleneck underneath. Keep it comfy and casual with denim and finish it off with a trendy leather coat and slick western-style boots for an edge in true It-girl fashion.

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Splendid

Splendid 1x1 Slim Turtleneck $58

Revolve

Capulet Summer Camisole $99

Zappos

Blank NYC Vegan Leather Trench Coat $126

Levi's

Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans $98, Sale $70

Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Shanta Booties $160

Emily Blunt

The Mary Poppins Returns star made the classic argyle and checked print look polished in a sleek wool coat, sweater and wide-leg trousers. The combination of green and dark blue is festive for winter. If the print mixing is too risky for you, choose one to wear with solid-colored pants.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Wool Blend Double Breasted Coat $249

Shopbop

Bop Basics Tartan Plaid Crew Neck Sweater $118

Forever 21

Forever 21 Wide-Leg High-Rise Pants $25, Sale $23

Priyanka Chopra

As discussed before, camel is a no-brainer especially as a staple like a turtleneck and coat. Add statement to the muted hue with some punchy red as the Quantico actress did with a midi skirt and sock booties.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

H&M

H&M Fine-Knit Turtleneck Sweater $25

Bershka

Bershka Straight Long Coat $90

ASOS

Boohoo Pleated Crinkle Midaxi Skirt $28

Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco Freddie Red Denver Ankle Boots $159

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger Shows Us How to Wear Statement Jewelry

5 Comfy, Chic Airport Outfit Formulas Celebrities Swear By

Lady Gaga to Rihanna: The Most Memorable Celebrity Fashion Looks of 2018