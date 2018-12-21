Fashion

These Celebs Prove Winter Outfits Aren't Boring -- Shop Their Looks!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Winter outfits can often be synonymous with dull. 

Yes, layers are fun to pile on but when the reality of cold weather strikes, it's easy to gravitate toward the same coat, sweater and boots day after day. 

Make dressing in the morning exciting again by seeking inspiration from celebs for new outfit ideas. Reintroduce bright colors and unexpectedly combine contrasting pieces by copying the ensembles of Sandra Bullock, Kendall Jenner and more to elevate your looks to wear into the new year, in addition to the glitzy holiday party getups

Shop our picks here to channel the stylish stars who are slaying this season. 

Sandra Bullock 

The Bird Box actress' bold yellow faux fur coat by Apparis is a great way to brighten up without sacrificing warmth. Pair with a printed long-sleeve, high-neck midi dress and slouchy over-the-knee boots. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Apparis yellow faux fur coat
Shopbop

Apparis Sophie Faux Fur Coat $295

Boden polka dot midi dress
Boden

Boden Rosa Jersey Midi Dress $130, Sale $65

Zara leather slouchy boots
Zara

Zara Soft Leather High Heeled Boots $279

Jennifer Lopez 

J.Lo does winter white like no one else, but we equally love camel on her. Cop her look starting with a beret on top, followed by a cozy cropped jacket, pencil skirt and matching knee-high boots for a chic, monochromatic result. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Halogen camel beret
Nordstrom

Halogen Wool Blend Beret $29

Urban Outfitters teddy jacket
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Cropped Teddy Jacket $89

Lulus camel trumpet skirt
Lulus

Lulus Doing My Thing Camel Corduroy Trumpet Hem Midi Skirt $39

Sam Edelman light brown suede boots
Zappos

Sam Edelman Hai Boots $200

Kendall Jenner

Make use of the cami you haven't worn since summer by layering a slim turtleneck underneath. Keep it comfy and casual with denim and finish it off with a trendy leather coat and slick western-style boots for an edge in true It-girl fashion. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Splendid slim turtleneck
Splendid

Splendid 1x1 Slim Turtleneck $58

Capulet satin cami
Revolve

Capulet Summer Camisole $99

Blank NYC leather coat
Zappos

Blank NYC Vegan Leather Trench Coat $126

Levi's straight leg jeans
Levi's

Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans $98, Sale $70

Dolce Vita black western boots
Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Shanta Booties $160

Emily Blunt 

The Mary Poppins Returns star made the classic argyle and checked print look polished in a sleek wool coat, sweater and wide-leg trousers. The combination of green and dark blue is festive for winter. If the print mixing is too risky for you, choose one to wear with solid-colored pants.   

GET THE LOOK: 

& Other Stories green coat
& Other Stories

& Other Stories Wool Blend Double Breasted Coat $249

Bop Basics tartan sweater
Shopbop

Bop Basics Tartan Plaid Crew Neck Sweater $118

Forever 21 navy blue wide-leg pants
Forever 21

Forever 21 Wide-Leg High-Rise Pants $25, Sale $23

Priyanka Chopra 

As discussed before, camel is a no-brainer especially as a staple like a turtleneck and coat. Add statement to the muted hue with some punchy red as the Quantico actress did with a midi skirt and sock booties. 

GET THE LOOK: 

H&M camel turtleneck
H&M

H&M Fine-Knit Turtleneck Sweater $25

Bershka camel coat
Bershka

Bershka Straight Long Coat $90

Boohoo red skirt
ASOS

Boohoo Pleated Crinkle Midaxi Skirt $28

Tony Bianco red boots
Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco Freddie Red Denver Ankle Boots $159

