Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger Shows Us How to Wear Statement Jewelry

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger is a pro when it comes to accessorizing (she even wrote a book about it!). 

The author of How to Accessorize: A Perfect Finish to Every Outfit dresses some of the most fashionable actresses in Hollywood, including Lupita Nyong'o, Constance Wu, Diane Kruger and Liza Koshy.

Naturally, the queen of adornments recently launched a line with one of our favorite affordable jewelry lines, BaubleBar, and you bet it's brimming with stunning, statement designs that take any outfit to the next level. 

The A-list stylist gave ET's Kristen Gill sartorial lessons on wearing said bold baubles, inspired by the celebrity ensembles Erlanger has styled herself.

Watch the video above and shop the chic looks ahead. 

Lupita Nyong'o 

Recreate the Black Panther star's bright outfit with a similar yellow dress and colorful drop earrings for an upcoming soiree. Finish off with embellished ankle-strap heels and a statement mini bag or clutch. 

Lupita Nyong'o at ACE Awards
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council

GET THE LOOK: 

Three Floor yellow dress
Three Floor

Three Floor Gold Rush Dress $435

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger go big or go home earrings
Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Go Big or Go Home Drop Earrings $42

Nine West black shoes
Nine West

Nine West Allaboard Embellished Sandals $99

Whiting & Davis mini bucket bag
Whiting & Davis

Whiting & Davis Mini Bucket Bag $120

Constance Wu 

The Crazy Rich Asians actress' dramatic red gown is the dress of our dreams. Channel the breathtaking look IRL by opting for a strapless red cocktail midi with fluttery hem. Embellish your neckline like Wu did with a statement necklace. For shoes and bag, keep it in the same metallic palette. 

Constance Wu at HFA
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

GET THE LOOK: 

BB Dakota red strapless dress
Shopbop

BB Dakota Light My Fire Strapless Dress $108  

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger red carpet necklace
Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Roll Out the Red Carpet Statement Necklace $58

Chinese Laundry silver heels
Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry Jillian Strappy Heel $70

Vince Camuto graphic clutch
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Graphic Clutch 

A true style chameleon, the Golden Globe nominee is fashion-forward both on and off the red carpet. Wu pulled off the mixed prints trend by following Erlanger's rule of thumb: combine small prints with big prints. Since there's enough going on in this outfit, a pair of neutral tortoiseshell hoops is the perfect finishing touch. 

Constance Wu in mixed prints
Raymond Hall/GC Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Gerard Darel printed blouse
Gerard Darel

Gerard Darel Lila Blouse $295 

Parker printed skirt
Shopbop

Parker Kylie Combo Skirt $338

Baublebar weekend warrior earrings
Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Weekend Warrior Resin Hoop Earrings $38

Nine West silver pumps
Nine West

Nine West Quinnifer Slingback Pumps $89, Sale $30

Diane Kruger

A vivid, jewel-toned dress never fails to appear luxe. Choose a deep, gem-colored mini, inspired by Kruger's stunning custom gown. Provide contrast via earrings, cuff and ring with multicolored stones. Add on a sparkly clutch for flair.

Diane Kruger in purple gown
Venturelli/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

MISA blue satin dress
MISA

MISA Georgia Dress $246

Baublebar date night earrings
Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Date Night Mismatched Drop Earrings $48

Baublebar she's with the band cuff
Baublebar

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger She's with the Band Cuff $42

Baublebar ring
Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Boss Babe Knuckle Ring $42

Vince Camuto sequin clutch
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Sequin Clutch

A matching set like Kruger's is a good party outfit alternative to a dress. A flowy, monochrome '70s-inspired design begs for a stack of baubles via an embellished headband and pastel-colored stone drop earrings, for a playful yet elevated result. 

Diane Kruger in matching set
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Iorane blue set
Iorane

Iorane Valentina Blue Set $389 

Baublebar royal treatment headband
Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Royal Treatment Embellished Headband $42

Baublebar girls night out earrings
Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Girls Night Out Mismatched Drop Earrings $44

Vince Camuto clutch
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Dove-Embellished Minaudière $158

Liza Koshy 

The YouTube star's silver-and-gold-sequined fringe dress is the epitome of holiday dressing. If you prefer pants, we love this sequined jumpsuit to shake things up. Koshy donned the pearl-and-turquoise duster earrings from Erlanger's collection, which flawlessly complement the one-piece, too. 

Liza Koshy in silver dress
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

GET THE LOOK: 

Saylor sequin jumpsuit
Saylor

Saylor Jojo Romper $264 

Baublebar Sunday Funday earrings
Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Sunday Funday Tassel Earrings $48

Watch for more styling tips:

How To Wear Boots As Inspired by Selena Gomez

