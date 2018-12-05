Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger is a pro when it comes to accessorizing (she even wrote a book about it!).

The author of How to Accessorize: A Perfect Finish to Every Outfit dresses some of the most fashionable actresses in Hollywood, including Lupita Nyong'o, Constance Wu, Diane Kruger and Liza Koshy.

Naturally, the queen of adornments recently launched a line with one of our favorite affordable jewelry lines, BaubleBar, and you bet it's brimming with stunning, statement designs that take any outfit to the next level.

The A-list stylist gave ET's Kristen Gill sartorial lessons on wearing said bold baubles, inspired by the celebrity ensembles Erlanger has styled herself.

Lupita Nyong'o

Recreate the Black Panther star's bright outfit with a similar yellow dress and colorful drop earrings for an upcoming soiree. Finish off with embellished ankle-strap heels and a statement mini bag or clutch.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council

GET THE LOOK:

Three Floor

Three Floor Gold Rush Dress $435

Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Go Big or Go Home Drop Earrings $42

Nine West

Nine West Allaboard Embellished Sandals $99

Whiting & Davis

Whiting & Davis Mini Bucket Bag $120

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians actress' dramatic red gown is the dress of our dreams. Channel the breathtaking look IRL by opting for a strapless red cocktail midi with fluttery hem. Embellish your neckline like Wu did with a statement necklace. For shoes and bag, keep it in the same metallic palette.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

GET THE LOOK:

Shopbop

BB Dakota Light My Fire Strapless Dress $108

Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Roll Out the Red Carpet Statement Necklace $58

Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry Jillian Strappy Heel $70

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Graphic Clutch

A true style chameleon, the Golden Globe nominee is fashion-forward both on and off the red carpet. Wu pulled off the mixed prints trend by following Erlanger's rule of thumb: combine small prints with big prints. Since there's enough going on in this outfit, a pair of neutral tortoiseshell hoops is the perfect finishing touch.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Gerard Darel

Gerard Darel Lila Blouse $295

Shopbop

Parker Kylie Combo Skirt $338

Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Weekend Warrior Resin Hoop Earrings $38

Nine West

Nine West Quinnifer Slingback Pumps $89, Sale $30

Diane Kruger

A vivid, jewel-toned dress never fails to appear luxe. Choose a deep, gem-colored mini, inspired by Kruger's stunning custom gown. Provide contrast via earrings, cuff and ring with multicolored stones. Add on a sparkly clutch for flair.

Venturelli/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

MISA

MISA Georgia Dress $246

Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Date Night Mismatched Drop Earrings $48

Baublebar

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger She's with the Band Cuff $42

Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Boss Babe Knuckle Ring $42

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Sequin Clutch

A matching set like Kruger's is a good party outfit alternative to a dress. A flowy, monochrome '70s-inspired design begs for a stack of baubles via an embellished headband and pastel-colored stone drop earrings, for a playful yet elevated result.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Iorane

Iorane Valentina Blue Set $389

Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Royal Treatment Embellished Headband $42

Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Girls Night Out Mismatched Drop Earrings $44

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Dove-Embellished Minaudière $158

Liza Koshy

The YouTube star's silver-and-gold-sequined fringe dress is the epitome of holiday dressing. If you prefer pants, we love this sequined jumpsuit to shake things up. Koshy donned the pearl-and-turquoise duster earrings from Erlanger's collection, which flawlessly complement the one-piece, too.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

GET THE LOOK:

Saylor

Saylor Jojo Romper $264

Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Sunday Funday Tassel Earrings $48

