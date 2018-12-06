Martha Stewart's new shoe collection is the ultimate wardrobe staple.

The A-list domestic mogul has teamed up with affordable shoe line Payless to co-design a five-pair range, called Martha Everyday, in a variety of colors.

The best part? Nothing is over $35!

Not only is each pair perfect to wear to holiday soirees, but they can also be dressed up or down beyond the party circuit. Wear the pumps to the office with a midi or style the flats with jeans on the weekend!

This range is the first of the exclusive collection. New styles for spring 2019 are to come. Stewart also has a line with Aerosoles and QVC.

Designer Christian Siriano launched two styles with Payless back in September, which made their debut on the runway at his spring/summer 2019 show.

Shop our favorites from the line ahead to complete your footwear lineup.

Payless

Martha Everyday Haven Kitten Heel Sling $35

Payless

Martha Everyday Primrose Scalloped Flat $30

Payless

Martha Everyday Wayside Kitten Heel Mule $35

Payless

Martha Everyday Highclere Sandal $35

For holiday party outfit ideas, watch here:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

