Most of us will soon be jumping on a plane, train or in a car to head to our destination to officially enjoy the holidays.

Traveling is already stressful and thinking about what outfit to wear en route shouldn't add to it. To make it easier, look to celebs who are constantly jet-setting around the world, and because they are photographed everywhere, you know they've mastered the art of dressing in comfort and style.

From an elevated leggings outfit to a trendy matching set, shop chic airport looks inspired by It girls.

Gigi Hadid

A T-shirt, legging and sneaker combo is honestly the best traveling outfit. Leave it to the queen of athleisure to make it anything but basic with a bright statement jacket that'll keep you cozy and add color.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex has a knack for looking like she hasn't been on a plane for six-plus hours. A sleek black sweater and skinny jeans topped off with a polished color-block coat looks smart. Ditch heels for a comfy pair of suede flats.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel loves to rock trendy wares while traveling, and although most are a bit too challenging to pull off IRL, we can totally get behind a slinky, soft knit matching set that doesn't require too much thought and it's kind of like wearing pajamas.

Jenna Dewan

If leggings are too casual for you, a pair of jeans teamed with a nubby sweater is a winner. Add on a gold buckle belt for flair. Leather ankle boots with a low heel are a dressier (but still casual) alternative to sneakers.

Elle Fanning

An oversized button-up is effortless and cool when worn with roomy boyfriend denim. Finish it off with any shoe style you prefer including boots, sneakers or sandals!

For more outfit ideas inspired by celebs, peek ahead:

