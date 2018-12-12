Royally Chic Gifts for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Fans

Is someone on your list obsessed with the royals?

You're in luck as we've gathered the covetable fashion, beauty and lifestyle finds perfect to gift for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fans.

From the exact clutch Middleton recently carried to the cookbook Markle helped to create, shop our selects guaranteed to impress.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards, showing off her growing baby bump in a sleek one-shoulder Givenchy dress along with gold stud earrings and stacked bangles from jewelry designer Pippa Small. Every piece is handmade in Kabul by the artisans of the Turquoise Mountain Foundation.

Getty Images

Pippa Small

Pippa Small Nosheen Stud Earrings $60

Pippa Small

Pippa Small Omeen Bangle $190

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of the British brand, L.K. Bennett. On a recent visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital, she wore a green polka-dot dress and suede clutch from the line. We love the bag as a gift, along with a pair of its essential pointed-toe pumps -- a staple in Middleton's wardrobe.

L.K. Bennett

L.K. Bennett

L.K. Bennett Dora Khaki Suede Clutch $151

L.K. Bennett

L.K. Bennett Fern Nude Heel $295

Markle collaborated with the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London to create a charity cookbook, which features 50 recipes from the women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The royal has cooked with the women and wrote a forward for the book.

Getty Images

Amazon

Together: Our Community Cookbook by The Hubb Community Kitchen $12

In January, Allure compiled the makeup products Middleton reportedly uses, which includes the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick and Lancome Hypnose Mascara.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sephora

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 $45

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter $48

Nordstrom

Lancome Hypnose Buildable Volume Mascara $28

The brunette beauty took a break from heels while out in Australia for a pair of comfy flats from Rothy's, which are made from recycled plastic bottles. The simply chic black pointed-toe goes with every outfit.

Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images

Rothy's

Rothy's The Point in Black Solid $145

For the special lady in your life, gift her a diamond necklace she won't want to take off. Markle's teardrop design from Adina Reyter will be worn and cherished forever.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Adina Reyter

Adina Reyter Solid Paveé Teardrop Necklace $418

Even before Markle officially got engaged to Prince Harry, her outfits caused many pieces to sell out, including this Everlane tote (great for work) and Mother skinny jeans (easy to dress up and down).

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Everlane

Everlane The Day Market Tote $175

Mother

Mother Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun $228

Watch for more gift ideas:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Celebrity-Approved Lifestyle Gifts for Everyone on Your List

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' to 'GLOW': Gifts Inspired by Iconic Movies and TV Shows of 2018

Celebrity-Approved Fashion and Beauty Gifts That'll Really Impress

Related Gallery