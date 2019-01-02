Neon green is officially Kendall Jenner's signature color.

The supermodel rang in the new year like the true style queen she is via a blinding neon green sweetheart top with puffed shoulders (only $63!) and fitted black vinyl pants. She posted the sexy-cool outfit on Instagram on Tuesday before heading to Drake's party with sister Kylie. Jenner coordinated with matching a green cat-eye look, oversized emerald earrings and her raven tresses tousled in voluminous waves.

Jenner captioned the photo, "really into green these days 💚 Happy New Year!" The It girl stunned in a similar hue a week before at the annual Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Eve party. Jenner was the epitome of glamour in a chartreuse green off-the-shoulder gown by Christian Siriano.

We admit the highlighter hue isn't for the faint of heart, which is probably why we love it so much. Despite it being an "ugly" color many would most likely avoid, we're gravitating to its bold, unexpected vibe that feels new. And with last year's resurgence of neon that's set to go strong into spring, we're all for wearing the trend without question paired with neutrals so the shade can take center stage.

Shop Jenner's exact I Am Gia top ahead, before it sells out, along with our current favorite neon green pieces to get you excited for dressing in 2019.

