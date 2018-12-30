Kendall Jenner Braves the Snow in a Racy String Bikini: Pics!

The cold never bothered Kendall Jenner anyway.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a couple of sexy snaps of herself enjoying the winter chill of Aspen, Colorado -- in a bikini. Kendall posed in a tiny pink string bikini in the pics, accessorizing her look with nothing but snow boots, sunglasses, a white furry hat and a warm drink.

The 23-year-old model couldn't have looked less affected by the chilly weather, though her caption seemed to give her away. "F**k it’s cold," she wrote alongside the slideshow on Instagram, as the shots earned praise from her sisters.

While Khloe Kardashian gushed over Kendall's racy photos in the comments, Kourtney Kardashian took it to the next level, choosing to imitate her little sister with a few bikini pics of her own. "Copied Kendall," she wrote alongside her own photos, in which she wore a silver bikini, snow boots, and a metallic puffer jacket.

Kendall and Kourtney, as well as Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, touched down in Aspen for their annual ski trip earlier this weekend. And while things could have been awkward between Kourtney and Scott's new girlfriend, Sofia, a source recently told ET that they're on good terms.

"It took some time for everyone to be comfortable around one another," the source said. "Kourtney sees that Sofia is good for Scott, who has been in a really great place, and [she's] happy for the couple."

