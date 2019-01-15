Sick of wearing the same outfit? We feel you.

As it gets colder winter can be a drag to dress up for. To make mornings less painful, let's rethink the easiest, no-brainer piece you have in your closet -- the skinny jean.

The denim staple is the one item you can effortlessly throw on without much thought, and you've probably been wearing it in rotation this season. The versatile jean can be worn for any occasion from day to night -- with a sweater, coat and boots for day or a flirty satin top and heels for night.

Thus, breathe new life to the beloved essential with of-the-moment styling tips we're copping from stylish celebs like Kate Middleton, Miley Cyrus, Gemma Chan and more.

See their covetable ensembles ahead and shop our picks to channel their looks.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out looking outdoorsy-chic while visiting King Henry’s Walk Garden in London on Tuesday. Middleton opted for olive green skinny jeans (from Zara, no less!) instead of the usual blue. She paired with a matching tweed sports coat and lace-up combat boots for a monochrome result that's in the mood for chilly weather.

GET THE LOOK:

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Merilee Jacket $348, Sale $209

Zara

Zara Cigarette Pants $40

Nordstrom

Steven by Steve Madden Grenada Hiking Bootie $129

Miley Cyrus

The newly hitched singer was adorable in the tried-and-true combo of fitted turtleneck and skinny jeans. Cyrus played off the light blue tone of her denim with a coordinating Dior logo knit and Prada satin-silk bag, but we love how she offset the look with stark white booties -- the shoe trend that's here to stay well into spring.

GET THE LOOK:

Everlane

Everlane The Pima Stretch Turtleneck $30

J Brand

J Brand Maria High-Rise Super Skinny in Lightyear $228

Revolve

Raye Landon Boot $178

NST Studio

NST Studio Silk Cloqué Knot Bag $175

Gemma Chan

So cozy! The Crazy Rich Asians actress proved casual comfy doesn't appear sloppy. Topping off a soft sweatshirt and denim with a fluffy colored teddy coat elevates the outfit, which calls for a nubby beanie and cool-girl high-top sneakers for additional comfort and warmth. (Makes for a fantastic airport getup, too!)

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom Rack

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Plus-Size Faux Fur Coat $249, Sale $100

Amazon

Calvin Klein Monogram Crew Neck Sweatshirt $70

Madewell

Madewell Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Hayes Wash $128

Vans

Vans Canvas SK8-Hi in Formula One $65

ASOS

ASOS Design Rib Turn Up Beanie $13, Sale $10

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

We can always count on the Rose Inc. founder to put a supermodel off-duty spin on the skinny jean. A black silk blouse may be simple, but when accessorized with the right pieces -- pointed-toe slouchy boots, leather belt, chained cross-body bag and gold jewelry -- it can gussy up the wearable ensemble.

GET THE LOOK:

Banana Republic

Banana Republic Dillon Classic-Fit Washable Silk Shirt $109

Levi's

Levi's 311 Plus-Size Shaping Skinny Jeans $70

Old Navy

Old Navy Faux-Leather Belt $15

Express

Express Slouch Heeled Booties $88, Sale $41

Shopbop

Sam Edelman Devon Small Messenger Bag $168

Etsy

Etsy Gold Bamboo Initial Necklace $23

Lucy Hale

The Truth or Dare star went for a classic look with a twist thanks to her leopard booties. The animal print footwear amps up the timeless camel sweater and denim pairing for a trendy flair.

GET THE LOOK:

J.Crew

J.Crew Three-Quarter Sleeve Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $98

Shopbop

Citizens of Humanity Olivia Exposed Fly Jeans $228

Target

A New Day Valerie Microsuede City Ankle Fashion Boots in Leopard $35

AWE

AWE Teardrop Pendant Necklace $160

Aimee Song

The mega-influencer is giving us every reason to break out our white jeans for winter. Keep with the theme by tucking a white tee and layering on a cream-colored ribbed cardigan for more coverage. Finish off with a brown coat to set the tone and neutral snakeskin lace-up booties to lend a touch of edge and texture.

GET THE LOOK:

LNA

LNA Riva Cotton Tee $88, Sale $35

Gap

Gap Textured Open-Front Cardigan Sweater $35

H&M

H&M Skinny High Ankle Jeans $10

Aritzia

Babaton Stedman Wool Coat $298, Sale $250

Public Desire

Public Desire Spectrum Lace Up Ankle Boots in Snake Print $60

