Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wanted to get married on their own terms.

After the couple shared gorgeous pics from their Dec. 23 nuptials to social media on Wednesday, ET has learned that the couple is officially married. Now, a source is telling ET how quickly the intimate event came together.

“Marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship. Everyone is always asking them when and now its real, they did it! The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous,” the source explains. “They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn’t want a big elaborate wedding. They truly wanted to keep it a secret.”

“They just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching," the source adds. "They decided to do it at their home in Tennessee as they have talked about in the past."

The ceremony, which was a long time coming for the couple -- who began seeing each other while filming 2010's The Last Song, initially getting engaged in 2012, only to split and then re-commit to each other in 2016 -- went exactly as they'd hoped.

“Miley knows she is taking an important step towards building their future and she knows Liam is the perfect match for her," says the source. "Their special day was exactly what they wanted. Miley’s mom was tearing up as they exchanged vows.”

“They were literally smiling from ear to ear and you could truly see their love," the source adds. "Their friends are so excited for them!”

Judging from the pictures, it was a beautiful day! Cyrus wore a stunning Vivienne Westwood gown as the couple passionately embraced, with Hemsworth's wedding band in view.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

