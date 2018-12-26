Miley Cyrus Shares Stunning Wedding Photos With Liam Hemsworth

They do!

Miley Cyrus is married to Liam Hemsworth, ET has learned, and on Wednesday, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer took to Instagram to share intimate moments from their holiday weekend nuptials. Cyrus is draped in a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown in the many black-and-white snaps, while her Hunger Games star beau rocks a dapper suit -- with his wedding band in view -- as the two embrace each other to mark their union.

"10 years later," Cyrus captioned one of the pictures. Indeed, it has been a long journey to the altar for the couple, who began dating while filming 2010's The Last Song, initially getting engaged in 2012, only to split and then re-commit to each other in 2016.

Check out the marvelous photos below.

A little later, Cyrus also shared a pic of their wedding looks in full color.

Miley Cyrus Instagram Story

Congrats to the happy couple!

Recently, Cyrus went on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, where she opened up about her love with Hemsworth, and all the rumors surrounding their nuptials. Watch the video below for more.

