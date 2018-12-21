Miley Cyrus Puts Her Own Spin on Classic Christmas Tune 'Santa Baby'

Miley Cyrus is getting in the holiday spirit!

During a segment on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 26-year-old singer was scheduled to perform the Christmas classic "Santa Baby," but expressed some concerns about the song's lyrics.

"Look at this! 'Slip a sable under the tree for me.' Do you even know what that is? It's a fur and I'm vegan!" Cyrus exclaimed to the host. "And look at this: I'm asking for a car and a yacht and checks and literally a deed to a platinum mine. Plus, am I saying I want to hook up with Santa if he buys me all this stuff?"

After Fallon quickly gave Cyrus the OK to do whatever she wanted, the "Malibu" singer made her way over to the festive Christmas set and began a very different rendition of the song.

Cyrus sang to Santa that she doesn't "need your presents tonight" because "I can buy my own damn stuff."

"I’ve got a baller car of my own / No loans / And I bought it myself Santa baby / With zero help from Elf on the Shelf," she crooned.

The song quickly turned both politically focused and nearly NSFW.

"Listen Santa to what I say / A girl's best friend is equal pay / Stop interrupting me when I talk / And don’t text me pictures of your--" Cyrus sang as music producer Mark Ronson's phone rang, interrupting before she could get the next word out.

The festive tune ended with Cyrus urging Santa to do something about sexual harassment in the workplace.

"Santa baby, I'd love to know my a** won't get grabbed / At work / By some ignorant jerk / Tell the dirtbags, to put away their chimneys tonight," she sang.

In addition to her "Santa Baby" rendition, Cyrus also released a holiday cover of John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War is Over)" this year, which featured Lenon and Yoko Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon.

