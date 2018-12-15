Miley Cyrus took the stage in Studio 8H over the weekend as the Saturday Night Live musical guest, where she performed her new song "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," with collaborator Mark Ronson.

The 26-year-old pop star performed the new hit in a shimmering blazer, sans shirt, showing a lot of skin as she belted out the soulful new single.

The outfit was a far cry from her more conservative "Younger Now" look and called back to Cyrus' old Bangerz days -- similar to the multiple Easter eggs in the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" music video, referencing past moments from the singer's career.

Later in the show, Cyrus was joined by Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon for their debut performance of their new song, "(Happy Xmas) War Is Over," a cover of the John Lennon classic of the same name.

For her second number, Cyrus gave off flawless Christmas vibes in a red and green dress that looked a little like wrapping paper. The outfit was nearly as low-cut and revealing as the first, but felt like the perfect way for Cyrus to celebrate the holidays.

Recently, Cyrus sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Thursday, the night she premiered her new song, and dished on collaborating with Sean -- the 43-year-old son of the Beatles icon and Yoko Ono.

"We wanted to do a Christmas song and I don't think anything could speak louder about what's going on right now than "War Is Over," Cyrus told Fallon.

The singer also gushed over getting to collaborate with Sean, sharing, "He's just such an incredible being to be in the room with, because that magic just radiates. I've always loved John and Yoko -- I'm such a big Yoko fan -- so it's just been amazing to work with him."

"His voice is so special, but I think more than just inheriting the voice, or the way he looks, it's about the magic that he has," she added. "And I think that's what he's inherited more than anything, is just this radiant magic."

For more on Cyrus' recent new music with Ronson, check out the video below.

