Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth know how to keep the magic alive in their relationship.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer stopped by SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, where she revealed the naughty way she and her beau use FaceTime when they are away from each other. Cyrus began by explaining how Hemworth, 28, got all of her animals out of their Malibu home during the fires.

"He got a lot of action for saving the animals," Cyrus teased. "Yeah, he got a lot of action. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful."

She then revealed that when they are apart, they use a certain video app to stay close. "That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus said. "Cybersex."

And when they aren't busy working, Cyrus and Hemsworth "travel around together." As for their current living situation after their California home was destroyed, Cryus said, "Usually we live in Malibu, so right now we live in Nashville and are adjusting."

"The hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back. A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn't lose their homes," she added. "But Malibu just isn't the same for us right now, the air quality, the water, because he surfs every day."

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer also shared that the "hardest thing" to lose in the fires was her notebook that contained her handwritten lyrics for all her songs.

"That was the hardest for me to lose was every song, including 'Malibu,' I lost because I always write it on paper," she explained.

Earlier this week, Cyrus also touched on her marriage rumors, wanting to collaborate with Britney Spears and more. Watch the video below to hear what she said.

