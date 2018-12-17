No such thing as the perfect man? Not if you ask Miley Cyrus!

The singer, who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth, took to Instagram on Monday to boast about her hunk, after an account going by the name, SourPsycho, posted a list of five ideal qualities then adding, “No man has all 5.”

And, first on the list? “Good d**k game.”

That was followed by empathy, being more than 5’9” tall, having “no hoes” and showing common sense.

“Mine does! Don’t give up!” commented Cyrus, who recently joked to Howard Stern that the couple uses FaceTime for cybersex.

Fans loved the 26-year-old songstress’ declaration, with one commenting, “@mileycyrus this gave me hope. ❤️,” and another writing, “@mileycyrus marry him sis.”

Even Riverdale star, Lili Reinhart, chimed in, agreeing with Cyrus by writing, "I found one!" referring to her co-star and lover, Cole Sprouse.



As for Hemsworth, being tall and skilled in bed aren’t the only great qualities he possesses.

The 28-year-old Melbourne, Australia, native also showed how supportive he is while accompanying Cyrus to her Saturday Night Live appearance over the weekend.

See more on Cyrus below.

