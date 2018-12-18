Miley Cyrus Covers Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left to Cry'

Miley Cyrus just totally reinvented Ariana Grande’s beloved anthem, “No Tears Left to Cry.”



The 26-year-old songstress and her collaborator, Mark Ronson, recently visited BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where she delivered a stirring cover of the track written in honor of the victims of the tragic 2017 Manchester bombing.



Wearing a black ensemble and tights, she belted out a stripped-down version of the dance track, featuring only her voice, Ronson’s guitar and a string section. The moving performance effortlessly highlighted Cyrus’ lovable twang and incredibly soulful range.

The cover arrives just one day after the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer made a surprising admission to fans on Instagram. An Instagram user posted a list of qualities they’re looking for in their ideal man, commenting that “No man has all 5.”



The list’s items included “Good d**k game, empathy, a height above 5’9’’, no hoes and common sense.” When Cyrus saw it, she didn’t hesitate to admit that her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, makes the cut while also admitting to certain physical attributes!



“Mine does! Don’t give up!” she commented on the wish list.



And she wasn’t the only female celeb who chimed in! Riverdale star Lili Reinhart also commented, stating, “I found one!” She is presumably referring to her boyfriend and co-star, Cole Sprouse.

