Congrats may be in order for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who appeared to be celebrating their wedding over the holiday weekend!

Photos and videos from the Instagram account of the couple's friend, Conrad Jack Carr, showed the pair celebrating in a big way on Sunday night, with all their family members in tow. One clip featured Liam -- along with his brothers, Chris and Luke, and dad, Craig, doing shots together from a "shotski," while massive balloons that spelled "Mr" and "Mrs" decorated the background.

Another photo showed the couple holding hands to cut a cake while speaking with Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus. The bride and groom were dressed formally, with Miley in a white gown and Liam in a black suit and tie with a white boutonnière. The scene sure looks set for a wedding, with white balloons and strands of white lights decorating the house. ET has reached out to the couple's reps for more information.

Earlier this month, Cyrus, 26, stopped by SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show and, while speaking about how the couple survived the destruction of their home during the recent Malibu fires, revealed the special term -- not boyfriend or fiancé -- she uses for her longtime on-and-off beau.

"So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this," she started, before Stern cut in to ask, "This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?"

"Yeah, kind of-ish," Cyrus answered. "My partner, I call him my survival partner now."

"That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible," she gushed of Hemsworth, 28, who did everything he could to rescue the couple's animals from the devastating blaze. "He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which, I can tell you, is so hard."

Currently, the couple -- who first started dating while filming 2010's The Last Song together, got engaged in 2012 and re-confirmed their engagement in 2016 after a split -- is settled in Nashville, Tennessee. When they're not home, Cyrus has said, they "travel around together" and have a "really regular life," where Hemsworth is "a really amazing cook."

"You know, usually we live in Malibu, but right now we live in Nashville and [are] adjusting," she told Stern. "I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back [to Malibu]. A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn’t lose their homes, but Malibu isn’t the same for right now. The air quality, the water, [Liam] surfs every day."

Last month, a source told ET that Cyrus and Hemsworth "talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush."

"Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together," the source said. "They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all the time and their friends laugh."

