Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is opening up on all things beauty!

ET's Kristen Gill caught up with the supermodel at her beauty website's, Rose Inc., master-class with BareMinerals and celebrity makeup artists Katie Jane Hughes and Nikki DeRoest in Hollywood last Friday.

The editorial destination, which launched in May, is curated by the British beauty, brimming with endless makeup and skincare inspiration, tips, product reviews and tutorials, featuring the blonde's expansive Rolodex of A-list friends and glam squad pros.

"I think it's really important to take risks and to try your hand at something -- I don't know if Rose Inc. is still going to be as successful as it is today in a few years time, who knows, but I took a risk and I really wanted to build something for myself that was beyond just being for hire," Huntington-Whiteley told ET.

Considering the model has been in the glam chair and on set for over 15 years, the 31-year-old stunner is taking everything she's learned about beauty and turning it into a business.

"I've always felt really aware that, for me... a career as a model has a shelf life and the one piece of advice I always find myself giving young models is: find a way to use the industry the same way the industry will use you. Because I just I think there's real opportunity now to build out a business for yourself however big or small it might be and you're in touch with all of these amazing people. Make contacts, make friends with people and enjoy that."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rose Inc.

The savvy entrepreneur is a product junkie-at-heart, saying, "For me I just love products. I love the feel of things, I love the aesthetic of things, I love the way things look. I love the story behind why somebody created something. I like the formulation and, of course, I like the results of how something makes me feel at the end. I also like products that work and are easy to use."

Rose Inc. delves into many of the star's standout red carpet looks, detailing every item used to create the gorgeous mug. And if you're already a follower, you know RHW loves her luxe buys. However, Huntington-Whitely also adores affordable drugstore finds for her routine.

"So I use a few little drugstore finds since moving to America. Cetaphil -- holy grail of all drugstore products! Also doubles up as a great shaving cream!"

The cleanser?!

"Yeah! The milky cleanser -- the one that pumps and Nivea Body Moisturizer. I said this in an interview the other day and all the comments were like, 'Well this is an Ad! This is an Ad!' And it's not! I really do! I have never spoken to anyone from Nivea, I'm not in business with them in any way! It's just a really great product! The classic Nivea Body Lotion, it smells clean, it gives great sheen. That's a great drugstore find and coconut oil as well, I think that's a great one for removing your makeup. Recently I had forgotten my makeup remover, my very expensive makeup remover, and I found a little sashay of coconut oil in my toiletry bag and I was like, well this will work! And it really removed the makeup so quickly so gently."

Skincare is essential for the mom of son, Jack, whom she raises with fiance, actor Jason Statham. Her main beauty philosophy is "skin first and makeup second" and her flawless, glowy complexion attests to this.

"I always encourage people to invest in their skin products versus their makeup. Investing in good skincare and a bit of time to educate yourself or splurging on a facial when you can or a trip to the dermatologist just to really keep your skin the best."

Another beauty rule she stands by? Never skimp on sunscreen!

"And one piece of advice you'll hear time and time again is the importance of wearing sun cream and staying out of the sun as hard as that is -- I love lying in the sun. Living in LA... it's really, really tough, but those things will just help you. Then basically explore and have fun with color and I think you can buy drugstore makeup and you can play around with things...I would say, invest in skincare and play with color."

