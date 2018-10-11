The makeup veteran has been painting A-list faces for over 35 years and considering he's created glamorous looks for the world's most famous divas like Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera, let's just say he knows what's up when it comes to long-lasting makeup that actually do the job. From his 3-in-1 foundation stick to the drugstore mascara he swears by, cop Buckle's must-have makeup products below.

Kristofer Buckle Triplicity Perfecting Foundation Stick $44

The multiple-purpose cream stick has buildable coverage that can be used for base, contour and highlight. It also contains a blurring core, which means he doesn't need to carry around a primer.

Kristofer Buckle

CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara $7

Waterproof is a must for on-stage performances, but this formula is easy to remove after the show and it's budget-friendly.

Target

Surratt Beauty Relevée Lash Curler $30

Not all lash curlers are created equal. This cult product works for all eye shapes thanks to its wide curvature. And the matte black design doesn't reflect light, so Buckle can really see and precisely curl his clients' lashes.

Sephora

Chantecaille Lip Definer in Natural $26

The soft beige, pink shade compliments an array of skin tones. The long-lasting formula doesn't drag or smudge, and it can be used to line or fill in the lips entirely.

Chantecaille

Tweezerman Classic Slant Tweezer $23

When you're working with some of the most famous faces, you can't afford to pinch their lids. Buckle loves the flat head tweezer for that reason, and it's great for applying false lashes. Plus, it has a lifetime guarantee of free sharpening.

Tweezerman

Duo Individual Lash Adhesive in Clear $4

According to the glam guru, this lash glue is the strongest of them all -- withstanding all-day shoots.

Ulta

Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel in 77 Black $16

A gel-cream liner you apply with a brush, this ultra-black matte shade stays put. Simply put, this is the best.

Macy's

For more celebrity makeup artist tips, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Says This Is Where You Should Apply Highlighter

Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Shares a Major Red Carpet Beauty Essential (Exclusive)

Rihanna's Makeup Artist Reveals the Groundbreaking Highlighting Trick She's Learned From the Star (Exclusive)

Related Gallery