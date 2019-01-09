20 Cool Workout Clothes That'll Kick Your Butt to Go to the Gym

Every single year, one of our biggest resolutions is to work out more -- easier said than done, right?

To nudge ourselves to follow through, we're in the market for workout clothes we'll want to show off in class, at the gym and on the street. Luckily, there are a lot of exciting activewear trends to try right now. Highlights include the continuing popularity of colorful coordinates, bike shorts in various hues and bold prints and fleece zip-ups to top off and beat the cold.

Check out the coolest workout ware trends ahead and shop 20 of the chicest styles to get moving.

Monochrome Sets

Solid-colored coordinates are still one of the most coveted looks in activewear, spanning from neutrals to brights.

Target

JoyLab Plus Size Comfort Mesh Back Bra $25, Plus Size Comfort 7/8 Mesh Panel High-Waisted Leggings, $37

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Plum Paloma Bra $38, Plum Compressive High-Rise Legging $68

Carbon38

Year of Ours Thermal Lily Bra $79, Thermal Hockey Legging $118

Bandier

TLA by Morgan Stewart Orchid Bra $78, Orchid Legging $98

Mesh

The edgy, sheer fabric is updated and rendered in breezy cool-girl tops.

Alala

Alala Race Turtleneck $125

Koral

Koral Optium Open Mesh Tank $85

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Row Long Sleeve $128

Fabletics

Fabletics Soledad Mesh Tank $15

Bike Shorts

Love it or hate it -- the cycling short trend is still going strong. If you're taking the plunge, we suggest going all the way with playful prints, hues or sporty details.

Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga x Poketo High Waisted Biker Short $64

Forever 21

Forever 21 Active Total Coverage Biker Shorts $18

LNA

LNA Bike Short in Leopard Print $79

Athleta

Athleta Contender 9" Short $59

Fleece Sweater

The cozy topper is perfect for winter when you need to double-up on layers en route to a class or the gym. (Gigi Hadid is a fan!)

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices OVFleece Half-Zip $85

Gymshark

Gymshark Everyday Pullover $45

Uniqlo

Uniqlo Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full-Zip Jacket $30

Revolve

Varley Highwood Jacket $198

Track Pants

Sick of leggings? Track pants are a cooler, sportier alternative that's a bit nostalgic.

Reebok

Reebok Classics x Pyer Moss Track Pants $70

P.E Nation

P.E Nation Blade Pant $149

Nordstrom

Champion Track Pants $55, Sale $33

Adidas

Adidas Originals Adibreak Track Pants $80

