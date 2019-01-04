Gigi Hadid's Boots Are the It Shoes You Need This Season

Boots are a mainstay in Gigi Hadid's wardrobe and we're keeping our eyes peeled for standout pairs she wears that are worth investing in this season.

On Thursday, the supermodel was spotted leaving her apartment in New York City, after news broke that she and Zayn Malik had called it quits for the second time, in an athleisure outfit that's all Gigi at the core.

Combining a beige funnel neck Nana Judy hoodie and bright blue track pants by Fyodor Golan, the blonde looked sporty and casual. While the obvious footwear choice would be sneakers, Hadid opted for suede white Dr. Martens combat boots. This isn't the first time the It girl has worn this style. She loves to mix in the heavy-duty shoes with various ensembles.

Lace-up ankle boots are a major trend this winter, and we're all for it. It's practical for trudging snow-ridden streets and also adds an effortlessly cool, edgy result thanks to its utilitarian-inspired design. Plus, it's unexpectedly versatile and can be rocked with jeans, leggings, skirts and dresses. Not into flat silhouettes? Many heeled options rendered in polished bootie shapes are popping up across the market, which offer an elevated, Victorian flair.

Shop similar versions of Hadid's kicks below, along with additional styles in a plethora of hues and finishes we're adding to cart this winter.

GET THE LOOK:

Dr. Martens 1460 Combat Boot $140

Charles & Keith Furry Detail Combat Boots $69

Mango Lace-Up Leather Boots $130

Aldo Lallyra $150

Topshop Ashton Low Ankle Boots $170

Vagabond Joyce Lace-Up Boot $175

Intentionally Blank Mox Lace-Up Patent Boot $249

