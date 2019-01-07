Obsessed with the beauty trends seen on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet? Us too!

We did some digging to find out what the stars' makeup artists and hairstylists used to create their gorgeous glam. From the eyeliner-and-mascara combination, Lupita Nyongo'o rocked to bring out her electrifying blue eyes to the unexpected romantic hair accessory that elevated Nicole Kidman's 'do, take a peek at the key items you need to channel the chicest Golden Globe beauty looks.

Lupita Nyong'o's Blue Eyes

Matching the makeup to the dress is no longer a faux pas! Nyong'o's makeup artist Nick Barose revealed the cobalt, '80s-inspired eyes -- which coordinated with her Calvin Klein By Appointment chainmail stunner -- were created with Lancome's Drama Liqui-Pencil Eyeliner in Cote de Azur to define the lash line in blue. Lashify's "C" Gossamer Lashes in royal blue were applied to the outer corners and blended with a coat of the Lancome Monsieur Big Color Lash Topcoat in blue.

Alison Brie's Matte Skin

The GLOW actress opted for silver smokey, shimmery eyes to complement her icy blue Vera Wang tulle gown. Surrounded by bronze tones on the upper lids and lower lash line, the results made her eyes pop against her matte skin. A long-lasting base that doesn't succumb to shine is ideal for a long awards show night, which her makeup artist Quinn Murphy achieved with the L'Occitane Perfecting Mattifying Fluid.

Kristen Bell's Golden Glow

The blonde bombshell's golden glow was on point! And with her gown's plunging neckline, she had to make sure her skin was looking flawless and even. Bell's tanning artist Brittney Gonzales used Vita Liberata to achieve her goddess-like finish. We recommend the Invisi Foaming Tan Water for a similar result that develops in four to six hours with fast drying time.

Emily Blunt's Metallic Eyes

Makeup artist Jenn Streicher was inspired by the medieval-like embroidering on Blunt's Alexander McQueen dress to create her metallic smokey eyes. "For her makeup, we wanted to create a look that was very 'Joan of Arc' -- something quite warrior-like, but still soft and beautiful, using metal tones against dewy skin," Streicher said in a press release. The makeup pro dipped a brush in water and mixed a gold bronze color, Diorshow Mono in Minimalism, across the lids, blended into the crease and slightly on the lower lash line. She then applied the silver highlighter shade from the Dior Backstage Eye Palette in Cool Neutrals on the crease before she layered on individual lashes and mascara.

Gemma Chan's Classic Red Lips

Makeup artist Monika Blunder chose a blue-toned cherry red pout to be the focus of the face, using Clé de Peau's Lipstick Cashmere in Legend. The timeless hue perfectly paired with her decadent gown, soft, neutral makeup and undone chignon.

Kristin Cavallari's Sleek Ponytail

The reality TV star's embellished gown's high neckline and open back called for a cascading ponytail, created by hairstylist Justine Marjan. "We did a super long brushed out wavy ponytail that hit just at the back of her head. From the front, it was subdued and all about the dress and the back was all about the drama of the hair!" Marjan told ET. A sleek pony like this needs a strong product to help pull back the tresses with maximum hold and minimal flyaways. Marjan used the Tresemmé Extra Hold Mousse on the roots before brushing the bottom half and the top half of the hair into two separate ponytails before combining.

Nicole Kidman's Romantic Bow

The easiest way to adorn any hairstyle is with a black velvet bow. It's romantic and whimsical, which Kidman channeled with Jennifer Behr's bow barrette atop the chic chignon hairstylist Kylee Heath created. Shop the actress' exact Jennifer Behr accessory or our affordable pick.

See the best-dressed celebs from the Golden Globes:

