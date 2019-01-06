Sandra Oh Rocked Three Fabulous Dresses on Her Big Golden Globes Night

Sandra Oh was a fashion queen at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The Killing Eve star co-hosted the show with Andy Samberg and won Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama all on the same night. The woman of the hour had multiple outfit changes (as she should) and each stunning dress was custom designed by female designers.

A Vision in White

Oh kicked off the evening on the red carpet dressed to the nines. She was the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour in a white draped gown created by Donatella Versace that fit her like a glove. The elegant ensemble was complemented by Forevermark jewelry and a chic, voluminous wavy bob.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Red Hot

For the opening monologue with Samberg, Oh graced the stage in jaw-dropping red via a plunging, strong shouldered, tuxedo dress -- another Versace creation.

Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Image

Winner's Gold

The proudly Korean-Canadian actress, 47, accepted her second Golden Globe award since winning in 2006 for her performance on Grey's Anatomy. She coincidentally coordinated with the statuette in a stunning white silk bateau neckline gown with gold sequined sleeves by Stella McCartney.

Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

See the night's best-dressed celebs here:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Ballgowns Made a Huge Comeback at the 2019 Golden Globes

So Many Stars Matched the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

Alison Brie Is a Complete Dream in Blue at the 2019 Golden Globes