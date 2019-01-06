Golden Globes

Ballgowns Made a Huge Comeback at the 2019 Golden Globes

By Amy Lee‍
There was no shortage of glamour at the 2019 Golden Globes, and it came by way of ballgowns. 

Volume and length was the name of the game on the red carpet, with countless leading ladies turning out trailing A-line designs that exuded regality. 

So these aren't average froufrou dresses. Tonight's lineup was insanely beautiful. Each gown was an elegant masterpiece, and many were custom or couture we could only dream of wearing. 

The gowns offered an array of shades -- periwinkle, peach, red, petal -- in rich fabrications from silk satin to tulle shaped into bustier silhouettes and full, decadent skirts, making the actresses' princess dreams come true. 

Ahead, feast your eyes on all the memorable ballgown moments courtesy of Valentino, Vera Wang and lots from Monique Lhuillier

Lady Gaga in Valentino Haute Couture

Constance Wu in Vera Wang 

Alison Brie in Vera Wang

Gemma Chan in Valentino Couture 

Lili Reinhart in Khyeli Couture

Dakota Fanning in Armani Privé 

Kiki Layne in Dior

Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo

Heidi Klum in Monique Lhuillier

Emmy Rossum in Monique Lhuillier

Jameela Jamil in Monique Lhuillier

Isla Fisher in Monique Lhuillier

Amber Heard in Monique Lhuillier

See all the stars arrive at the Golden Globes in the gallery below: 

