Ballgowns Made a Huge Comeback at the 2019 Golden Globes

There was no shortage of glamour at the 2019 Golden Globes, and it came by way of ballgowns.

Volume and length was the name of the game on the red carpet, with countless leading ladies turning out trailing A-line designs that exuded regality.

So these aren't average froufrou dresses. Tonight's lineup was insanely beautiful. Each gown was an elegant masterpiece, and many were custom or couture we could only dream of wearing.

The gowns offered an array of shades -- periwinkle, peach, red, petal -- in rich fabrications from silk satin to tulle shaped into bustier silhouettes and full, decadent skirts, making the actresses' princess dreams come true.

Ahead, feast your eyes on all the memorable ballgown moments courtesy of Valentino, Vera Wang and lots from Monique Lhuillier.

Lady Gaga in Valentino Haute Couture

George Pimentel/WireImage

Constance Wu in Vera Wang

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Alison Brie in Vera Wang

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Gemma Chan in Valentino Couture

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart in Khyeli Couture

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning in Armani Privé

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kiki Layne in Dior

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Heidi Klum in Monique Lhuillier

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Emmy Rossum in Monique Lhuillier

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jameela Jamil in Monique Lhuillier

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Isla Fisher in Monique Lhuillier

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amber Heard in Monique Lhuillier

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

