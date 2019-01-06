Ballgowns Made a Huge Comeback at the 2019 Golden Globes
There was no shortage of glamour at the 2019 Golden Globes, and it came by way of ballgowns.
Volume and length was the name of the game on the red carpet, with countless leading ladies turning out trailing A-line designs that exuded regality.
So these aren't average froufrou dresses. Tonight's lineup was insanely beautiful. Each gown was an elegant masterpiece, and many were custom or couture we could only dream of wearing.
The gowns offered an array of shades -- periwinkle, peach, red, petal -- in rich fabrications from silk satin to tulle shaped into bustier silhouettes and full, decadent skirts, making the actresses' princess dreams come true.
Ahead, feast your eyes on all the memorable ballgown moments courtesy of Valentino, Vera Wang and lots from Monique Lhuillier.
Lady Gaga in Valentino Haute Couture
Constance Wu in Vera Wang
Alison Brie in Vera Wang
Gemma Chan in Valentino Couture
Lili Reinhart in Khyeli Couture
Dakota Fanning in Armani Privé
Kiki Layne in Dior
Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo
Heidi Klum in Monique Lhuillier
Emmy Rossum in Monique Lhuillier
Jameela Jamil in Monique Lhuillier
Isla Fisher in Monique Lhuillier
Amber Heard in Monique Lhuillier
See all the stars arrive at the Golden Globes in the gallery below:
